Ahold forecasts free cash flow of 1.6 bln euros for 2017

AMSTERDAM Dec 7 Dutch supermarket group Ahold
raised its forecast for free cash flow to 1.6 billion
euros ($1.72 billion) in 2017 from an estimated 1.3 billion
euros this year, as its July merger with Belgium's Delhaize
bears fruit.
Ahead of a meeting with investors in London, Ahold-Delhaize
said it would launch a 1 billion euro stock buyback program in
2017 and hopes to double online sales to 4.6 billion euros by
2020.
It repeated its target of 500 million euros in cost savings,
purchasing savings, and other improvements due to the merger by
mid-2019.
The combined company is one of the largest retailers in the
eastern United States, where it operates the Stop & Shop, Giant,
Food Lion and Hannaford supermarket chains, and is the leading
operator in the Netherlands and Belgium.
($1 = 0.9329 euros)
