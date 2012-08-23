UPDATE 1-Ahold profit margins fall in Dutch market

* Q2 operating profit 326 mln euros vs 330 expected
* U.S. same store sales rise 2.2 percent, margins rise
* Says Dutch margins impacted by lower prices, failed
campaign
BRUSSELS, Aug 23 Dutch supermarket group Ahold
on Thursday said second-quarter operating profit
undershot expectations, held back by discounting in its home
market and an unsuccessful promotional campaign around the Euro
2012 soccer championships.
Margins in the Netherlands, where Ahold runs market leader
Albert Heijn, fell to 5.6 percent from 6.0 percent, offsetting
strong sales and margin growth in the United States, its biggest
market.
Group operating profit for the second quarter came in at 326
million euros ($406.44 million), just below the 330 million
expected in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.
The group said its underlying operating margin was 4.3
percent, unchanged from the first quarter, and that it gained
market share in all the major areas where it operates.
The group, which runs Stop & Shop, Giant-Landover and
Giant-Carlisle in the United States, said that excluding fuel
sales, U.S. same store sales increased by 2.2 percent in the
second quarter, up from a 0.1 percent increase in the first.
U.S. margins increased to 4.3 percent from 4.1 percent in
the first quarter, as Ahold managed to reduce operating costs
and incurred smaller health and welfare charges.
Ahold said retail price inflation was coming down in the
United States and it was cautious about the impact of rising
food costs on its U.S. profitability for the remainder or 2012.
On Wednesday, Benelux peer Delhaize posted
better-than-expected results but said that the competitive
environment in the United States would become fierce in the
second half of the year.
Supervalu, the third-largest U.S. supermarket chain,
announced in July that it would not pay its shareholders to save
money for price cuts, while Safeway said increased
spending on advertising ate into profits.