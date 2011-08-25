UPDATE 1-Ahold accelerates buyback as Q2 falls short

* Q2 underlying operating profit 275 mln euros, vs forecast 309 mln

* Hit by weaker dollar, timing of Easter, one-off charges

* To complete share buyback by March 2012, one year ahead of plan

LONDON, Aug 25 Dutch grocer Ahold said it was accelerating its share buyback programme as it missed second-quarter profit forecasts, due in part to the challenge of passing on the higher cost of food to cash-strapped shoppers.

The group, which runs Dutch market leader Albert Heijn but makes about 60 percent of its sales in the United States, said on Thursday it would complete its 1 billion euro ($1.4 billion) buyback programme by March 2012, a year ahead of schedule.

Underlying operating income dropped 21 percent to 275 million euros, below a forecast for 309 million in a Reuters poll.

The group said this was also due to a weaker dollar, the timing of Easter and restructuring charges.

Retailers across Europe and the United States have been finding it hard to pass on rising grocery prices to shoppers grappling with higher fuel costs, subdued wages growth, austerity measures and fears of recession.

Belgian group Delhaize , which makes most of its sales in the United States as well, earlier this month missed second-quarter profit forecasts. ($1 = 0.694 euro) (Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by Dan Lalor)