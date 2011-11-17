UPDATE 3-Higher food prices help Ahold top Q3 forecasts

* Q3 operating profit 300 mln euros vs forecast 291
* U.S. underlying sales up 4.5 pct; forecast up 2 pct
* Dutch underlying sales up 3 pct; forecast up 2.4 pct
* Shares up 1.9 pct, top European blue-chip gainers
By Mark Potter
LONDON, Nov 17 Dutch grocer Ahold
beat forecasts with a 5 percent rise in third-quarter
profit as it gained market share and managed to pass on higher
food costs to cash-strapped shoppers in its main U.S. business.
Chief executive Dick Boer said on Thursday that was largely
because U.S. competitors had also increased their prices, and
did not reflect a stronger consumer.
"Customers remain cautious in their spending and focus on
value in an inflationary environment," he told reporters.
Boer said it was proving more difficult to pass on higher
food costs in Europe and that the euro zone debt crisis had
dealt a further blow to already fragile consumer confidence.
However, he added that had not yet led to a deterioration in
spending, with trading so far in the fourth quarter little
different from the third.
Many retailers across Europe and the United States have been
struggling as shoppers' disposable incomes are squeezed by
rising prices, subdued wages growth and austerity measures.
Belgium's Delhaize, which like Ahold makes most of
its sales in the United States, said last week business
conditions were getting tougher, while world No.1 retailer
Wal-Mart on Tuesday missed third-quarter profit
forecasts.
Ahold, which runs Dutch market leader Albert Heijn and makes
about 60 percent of sales in the United States, said it made an
operating profit of 300 million euros ($406 million) in the 12
weeks to Oct. 9.
That compared with analysts' mean forecast of 291 million.
"An exceptional performance in tough conditions," JP Morgan
Cazenove analysts said. "Crucially ... Ahold noted it had not
seen the trend Delhaize pointed to of a weaker exit rate (for
third-quarter sales) than an entry rate."
At 0850 GMT, Ahold shares were up 1.9 percent at 9.597
euros, the biggest rise by a European blue-chip stock.
STRATEGY DAY
Ahold, with around 3,000 shops in 12 countries, said sales
at U.S. stores open over a year jumped 4.5 percent excluding
fuel, accelerating from 1.2 percent in the second quarter and
beating a forecast of around 2 percent.
Dutch sales on the same basis climbed 3.0 percent, after 2.6
percent in the previous quarter and against a forecast of about
2.4 percent.
The underlying retail operating margin held steady at 4.7
percent, with a rise in the United States offset by a fall in
the Netherlands -- signalling the greater difficulty in passing
on higher costs in Europe.
Ahold, which runs Stop & Shop, Giant-Landover and
Giant-Carlisle in the United States, has outperformed rivals in
recent quarters, helped by its strength in more affluent
northeast U.S. states and its market leading position in the
Netherlands, where it takes about a third of grocery spending.
But its shares trade at a discount to many of them as a
multiple of forecast earnings, due to concerns about its
exposure to low growth markets.
The group is due to give a strategy update on Monday, when
analysts are looking for an update on its growth plans whether
in convenience stores, online and non-food markets, or in new
territories like Belgium and Germany.
They are also hoping for a more generous dividend policy and
an update on plans for mergers and acquisitions, with bidding
underway for the Netherlands' No.2 grocery chain C1000 and some
analysts suggesting it should look to buy Dutch online non-food
specialist Wehkamp.
"The shares should be firm in the sector context today given
the solid Q3 showing, but we cannot foresee a marked re-rating
occurring pending a decisive move in the overall EBIT (earnings
before interest and tax) direction of the group," UBS analysts
said.
($1 = 0.739 Euros)
