Ahold Q4 operating profit misses, sees tough 2012

AMSTERDAM, March 1 Dutch grocer Ahold
on Thursday reported lower-than-expected
fourth-quarter operating profit of 328 million euros, up 11.2
percent from a year ago, and warned of a tough year ahead
because of the global macroeconomic environment.
Ahold owns the leading Dutch supermarket chain, Albert
Heijn, and makes about 60 percent of its sales in the United
States.
Analysts had forecast operating profit of 337 million euros.
"We expect 2012 to be another challenging year for the food
retail industry, the macroeconomic environment means that
consumers still continue to look for value and competition will
remain intense," Chief Executive Dick Boer said in a statement.
"Our strong brands are well positioned to make progress in
our major markets, however, we anticipate sales growth in the
first quarter will reflect the difficult economic conditions, as
well as the timing of Easter."
Boer said Ahold would take further steps to improve the
group's capital structure by investing in growth, reducing debt
and returning cash to shareholders.