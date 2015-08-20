UPDATE 1-Ahold reports US margin gains, booming Dutch online

* Ahold, Delhaize shares up over 3 pct
* Ahold cuts costs, revamps US stores
* Dutch online units see consumer sales jump over 30 pct
AMSTERDAM, Aug 20 Dutch grocery retailer Ahold
reported improved profitability in its U.S. stores on
Thursday as well as strong online sales in the Netherlands,
cementing the foundation for its planned merger with Belgian
peer Delhaize.
Ahold, which generates two thirds of its sales in the United
States with its Stop & Shop and Giant stores, beat average
market expectations with a 20 basis point increase in its
second-quarter U.S. underlying operating margin to 3.9 percent.
Ahold shares were up 3.4 percent, while Delhaize rose 3.1
percent, making them the strongest performers in the European
retail sector which was down 0.9 percent.
Facing tough competition in the United States from Wal Mart
and Kroger Co among others, Ahold has been
cutting costs and revamping stores. Chief Executive Dick Boer
told a conference call for analysts that that had resulted in a
fourth consecutive quarter of market share gains by volume.
As it seeks to gain scale in the fragmented U.S. grocery
market which has seen a wave of consolidation in recent years,
Ahold announced in June it would merge with Delhaize, which runs
the Food Lion and Hannaford chains in the United States.
CEO Boer said he was pleased with the progress made so far
on preparing for the merger, which is due to be completed by the
middle of next year.
The proposed 25-billion-euro ($28 billion) merger would
create a major player in Europe and give the combined group
about 4 percent of the U.S. grocery market, but a much stronger
position in the northeast of the country.
On Monday, Wal-Mart reported weaker quarterly earnings and
lowered its forecast for opening more smaller-format stores,
which have been encroaching on the territory of Ahold and
Delhaize's businesses in the United States.
Ahold also reported a more than 30 percent rise in consumer
sales on its online businesses in the Netherlands, driven by
demand for electronics and home improvement and gardening goods.
However, heavy spending on marketing for bol.com weighed on
profitability - as the company had previously flagged - pulling
the Dutch underlying operating margin down by 50 basis points to
4.5 percent.
Boer said the business has not seen any impact on book sales
from the launch of Amazon in the Netherlands last
November, adding it was continuing to take market share across
the board.
