UPDATE 1-Ahold reports US margin gains, booming Dutch online

AMSTERDAM, Aug 20 Dutch grocery retailer Ahold reported improved profitability in its U.S. stores on Thursday as well as strong online sales in the Netherlands, cementing the foundation for its planned merger with Belgian peer Delhaize.

Ahold, which generates two thirds of its sales in the United States with its Stop & Shop and Giant stores, beat average market expectations with a 20 basis point increase in its second-quarter U.S. underlying operating margin to 3.9 percent.

Ahold shares were up 3.4 percent, while Delhaize rose 3.1 percent, making them the strongest performers in the European retail sector which was down 0.9 percent.

Facing tough competition in the United States from Wal Mart and Kroger Co among others, Ahold has been cutting costs and revamping stores. Chief Executive Dick Boer told a conference call for analysts that that had resulted in a fourth consecutive quarter of market share gains by volume.

As it seeks to gain scale in the fragmented U.S. grocery market which has seen a wave of consolidation in recent years, Ahold announced in June it would merge with Delhaize, which runs the Food Lion and Hannaford chains in the United States.

CEO Boer said he was pleased with the progress made so far on preparing for the merger, which is due to be completed by the middle of next year.

The proposed 25-billion-euro ($28 billion) merger would create a major player in Europe and give the combined group about 4 percent of the U.S. grocery market, but a much stronger position in the northeast of the country.

On Monday, Wal-Mart reported weaker quarterly earnings and lowered its forecast for opening more smaller-format stores, which have been encroaching on the territory of Ahold and Delhaize's businesses in the United States.

Ahold also reported a more than 30 percent rise in consumer sales on its online businesses in the Netherlands, driven by demand for electronics and home improvement and gardening goods.

However, heavy spending on marketing for bol.com weighed on profitability - as the company had previously flagged - pulling the Dutch underlying operating margin down by 50 basis points to 4.5 percent.

Boer said the business has not seen any impact on book sales from the launch of Amazon in the Netherlands last November, adding it was continuing to take market share across the board. (Reporting by Toby Sterling and Yoruk Bahceli in Amsterdam and Emma Thomasson in Berlin; Editing by Anthony Deutsch and Susan Fenton)