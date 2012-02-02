AIA expected to hire Deutsche, M.Stanley for ING Asia bid-sources

HONG KONG Feb 2 AIA Group Ltd
is expected to name Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley
as advisers for a possible bid for ING's Asian
insurance operations, sources said on Thursday, a deal that
could be worth more than $6 billion.
Investment banks are competing hard for a role in the deal
and a cut of an estimated $60 million in combined deal fees,
according to Thomson Reuters/Freeman & Co. The selection of the
two banks is seen as a big win, as AIA is viewed as a strong
candidate to buy the ING assets.
Reuters previously reported AIA's interest in the process.
AIA, 33 percent owned by American International Group Inc
, had asked four banks to make pitches to advise the
company through the auction, which at roughly $6 billion would
be Asia's second-largest insurance deal ever.
The company, headed by former Prudential plc CEO
Mark Tucker, listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange in 2010
through a $20.5 billion IPO.
AIA, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley declined comment.