UPDATE 6-AIG to sell $6 bln in AIA stock to repay US bailout

* Selling via placement to institutional investors
* Selling at HK$27.15 to HK$27.50 a share - term sheet
* AIA stock trading suspended in Hong Kong
* Goldman, Deutsche 'active' bookrunners - sources
By Denny Thomas and Clare Baldwin
HONG KONG, March 5 American International
Group is selling part of its stake in AIA Group
to raise about $6 billion, which will help the U.S.
insurer repay part of its government bailout.
Markets reacted favorably, with AIG shares rising to their
highest levels in 10 months on the news.
AIG is looking to sell about 1.7 billion AIA shares at
HK$27.15 to HK$27.50 each, according to a term sheet Reuters saw
on Monday. That would be a discount of up to 7 percent to
Friday's closing price.
The shares will go to institutional investors. AIG expects
to use the net proceeds to reduce the balance of the U.S.
Treasury Department's preferred interest in a special-purpose
vehicle that holds the AIA shares. As of last month, those
preferred interests were worth about $8.4 billion.
The Treasury also owns 77 percent of AIG's common stock
following a massive $182 billion bailout in the wake of the 2008
global financial crisis.
At Friday's close, AIG's one-third stake in AIA was worth
$14.9 billion. Following the share sale, the U.S. company will
hold about 19 percent of AIA.
Institutions are expected to buy into the offering because
of AIA's strong performance since the company's $20.5 billion
Hong Kong IPO in 2010 -- Asia's third-largest public listing.
But a big run-up in the stock price may have some feeling that
the current offer is expensive.
With such a large sale and AIA's free float increasing,
though, the company's weighting on benchmark indexes should
rise, making the stock a target for fund managers tracking the
Hang Seng and the Hang Seng Finance Index.
"The issue of getting the deal through shouldn't be a
problem, plus there should be some index buying," said the head
of a large U.S.-based asset manager in Hong Kong who was not
authorized to speak publicly on the AIA sale.
Kenneth Yue, a Hong Kong-based analyst at CCB International
Securities, said the sale looked well timed.
"If you look at AIA's new business growth last year, it went
up 40 percent," he said. "I believe they've gone to the peak
already -- it would be very challenging for them to increase
their new business value going forward by 40 percent every
year."
Pricing of the AIA share sale will occur no later than
Tuesday, AIG said.
BANK CREDIT
Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are the
"active" joint global coordinators, according to two sources
with direct knowledge of the process. Both requested anonymity
because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
Deutsche and Goldman were among the four banks that led
AIA's IPO, along with Citigroup and Morgan Stanley.
The sources said Citi and Morgan Stanley were taking "passive"
roles in the current AIG sell-down.
The distinction is important, not just for the fees that
such a large offering brings, but also in the league table
credit that can help a bank's external marketing. For the AIA
sell-down, the banks will get equal league table credit, but
Deutsche and Goldman will take home the fatter fees, according
to one of the sources.
The deal should be "well distributed" among different
investors, instead of large chunks going to just a handful, the
source noted.
Shares of AIA, headed by former Prudential Plc
executive Mark Tucker, have risen 47 percent since early October
and touched a seven-month high last week. The stock closed at
HK$29.20 on Friday.
AIG has been on a similar run, gaining 46 percent over the
same period. Its shares rose 1.2 percent to $30.16 in afternoon
trading, their highest level since last May. Fitch Ratings said
on Tuesday that the sale would improve AIG's focus on its core
operations and would help its credit rating profile.
CROWN JEWEL
AIA was founded in Shanghai in 1919 by U.S. entrepreneur
C.V. Starr. Twenty years later, Starr temporarily relocated to
the United States to avoid political instability in Asia and,
following World War II, decided to run his U.S. businesses from
New York. They came to be known as AIG, whose shares began
trading in New York in 1984.
Now Asia's third-largest insurer, AIA has built a sprawling
and successful business across the region, with an army of
hundreds of thousands of agents.
AIG was forced to spin off AIA, widely considered its crown
jewel, and other assets following the bailout by the U.S.
government.
AIG Chief Executive Robert Benmosche has said little about
his plans for the AIA stake. As recently as Feb. 24, AIG said it
had not decided what to do with the stake and had earlier hinted
it may even increase its holding.
But the company appears to have opted instead to start
paying the government back and focus on other parts of its
business.