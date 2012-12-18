UPDATE 5-AIG raises $6.45 bln from AIA stake sale

* AIA share offering priced at HK$30.30, near top of range
* Sale marks AIG's exit from AIA after almost 100 years
* Deutsche, Goldman are global coordinators for the offering
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Dec 18 American International Group
Inc raised $6.45 billion from the sale of its remaining stake in
AIA Group Ltd in Asia's second-largest block sale ever, exiting
a business the U.S. insurer started nearly 100 years ago.
The sale, which priced near the top of its indicative range,
marks the end of an era for AIG in Asia and its Chief
Executive Robert Benmosche, who took AIA public in
Hong Kong in the world's third-biggest IPO two years ago.
AIG was forced to sell parts of its massive business,
including AIA, after the U.S. government bailed the company out
in 2008 as it teetered on the brink of collapse. The government
ultimately spent $182 billion on the rescue.
AIG priced its 13.69 percent stake or 1.65 billion shares in
Asia's third-largest insurer at HK$30.30 per share. The deal had
been marketed at HK$29.65-HK$30.65 apiece.
That is a discount of up to 4.3 percent to AIA's close at
HK$31.65 in Hong Kong on Friday. Trade in AIA was suspended on
Monday at the company's request.
"There are plenty of candidates out there ready to buy into
the stock," said Ping Cheng, an insurance analyst at DBS Vickers
in Shanghai.
"AIA offers very solid growth outlook and has a profitable
profile. The expectation is that there is plenty of growth out
there. They just did an acquisition in Thailand, they're in the
low penetration markets like Vietnam, Cambodia."
Shares in AIA have soared about 61 percent since the $20.5
billion IPO in 2010, and have become a top choice of fund
managers looking to benefit from growing wealth in Asia and
booming demand for insurance and other financial products.
The block offering, surpassed only by Vodafone plc's
$6.6 billion stake sale in China Mobile two years ago,
comes one week after a lockup on the shares expired, adding to
two other rounds of AIA share sales in September and March that
had raised about $8 billion in total.
It also adds to a flurry of block offerings which target a
select number of institutional investors and seek to bypass
volatile demand from retail investors.
Those deals have surged nearly 90 percent so far in 2012
from 2011 to $49.2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data,
helping investment banks in Asia, ex-Japan, buffer their
business from a 60 percent plunge in IPOs.
OPPORTUNITIES IN ASIA
AIG, which expects to use the net proceeds from the AIA sale
for general corporate purposes, has not identified the buyers.
Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc
were hired as joint global coordinators for the offering,
with Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan
Stanley also acting as bookrunners.
AIG's exit from AIA comes at a time when Asia's insurance
industry is growing, attracting buyers hoping to tap into the
expansion.
A Thai conglomerate bought HSBC's stake in Ping An Insurance
for $9.38 billion, while Hong Kong businessman Richard
Li acquired ING's Hong Kong, Macau and Thailand
insurance units for $2.14 billion.
AIG's exit from AIA has forced the U.S. insurer to strike
out on its own in Asia, where it is focusing its attention on
China. AIG became the biggest cornerstone investor in the $3.6
billion IPO of People's Insurance Company (Group) of China
(PICC), also inking a joint venture to sell life insurance in
the world's second-largest economy.
"The AIA exit was more about returning cash to repay the
government, to strengthen its domestic U.S. business," said
Cheng from DBS Vickers.
"Betting on China, they're using a small part of their
funds, putting on a long-term story. It's probably easier for
you to have a foothold in China going through a strategic
holding rather than going directly yourself."
AIG's business started in Shanghai in 1919 under U.S.
entrepreneur C.V. Starr, with AIA ultimately becoming the name
of its regional operation. Twenty years later, Starr temporarily
relocated to the United States to avoid political instability in
Asia, and following World War Two decided to run his U.S.
businesses from New York. They came to be known as AIG, whose
shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in 1984.
AIA has built a sprawling and successful business across the
region, with an army of hundreds of thousands of agents
competing head-to-head with Prudential in several countries.
AIA's 2010 IPO came after a failed takeover offer from
Prudential Plc.
On Friday, the U.S. Treasury Department said it has
completed its final sale of common stock in AIG, cutting its
shares in the insurer to zero four years after the bailout.