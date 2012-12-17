AIG prices $6.45 bln AIA stake offering near top - source

HONG KONG Dec 18 U.S. insurer American International Group has priced its $6.45 billion offering of shares in AIA Group Ltd near the top of an indicative range, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday, underscoring demand for the stock.

AIG priced the offering of 1.65 billion shares at HK$30.30, putting the total deal at about HK$50 billion ($6.45 billion), added the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The sale had been marketed at an indicative range of HK$29.65-HK$30.65 per share.

Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc were hired as joint global coordinators for the offering, with Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley also acting as bookrunners.