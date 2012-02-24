AIA will consider M&A but focused on organic growth -CEO Tucker

BRIEF-Siyata Mobile reports brokered private placement
* Siyata Mobile Inc - offering will seek to raise a minimum of $1.5 million at $0.40 per unit
HONG KONG Feb 24 AIA Group Ltd will consider M&A transactions if they make sense, but is "99 percent focused on organic growth," Chief Executive Officer Mark Tucker said in a conference call with journalists.
Tucker added that American International Group had not communicated anything to AIA about adding to its stake in AIA.
AIG spun AIA off in a Hong Kong IPO in late 2010 but still owns one-third of the company. AIG executives have recently floated the idea of buying back a majority stake in AIA, though they have also said it would not happen anytime soon.
* Level 3 Communications Inc- on February 22 unit entered into a twelfth amendment agreement to existing credit agreement - sec filing
* Raytheon- Will operate, maintain cobra king radar aboard United States naval ship Howard O. Lorenzen and Gray Star radar aboard USNS Invincible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: