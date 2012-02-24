AIA will consider M&A but focused on organic growth -CEO Tucker

HONG KONG Feb 24 AIA Group Ltd will consider M&A transactions if they make sense, but is "99 percent focused on organic growth," Chief Executive Officer Mark Tucker said in a conference call with journalists.

Tucker added that American International Group had not communicated anything to AIA about adding to its stake in AIA.

AIG spun AIA off in a Hong Kong IPO in late 2010 but still owns one-third of the company. AIG executives have recently floated the idea of buying back a majority stake in AIA, though they have also said it would not happen anytime soon.