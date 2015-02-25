Insurer AIA Group profit rises 22 percent on China sales

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday:
HONG KONG Feb 26 AIA Group Ltd, Asia's third-largest life insurer by market capitalisation, reported a 22 percent rise in annual profit, as it saw strong sales in its core markets of Hong Kong and China.
Net profit rose to a record $3.45 billion, above analysts' expectations of $3.2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Under Chief Executive Mark Tucker, the former Asian business of U.S. insurer AIG has since its 2010 listing grown to possess the region's largest life insurance network, signed a 15-year distribution deal with Citigroup, and become the biggest foreign insurance player in mainland China.
AIA said the company's value of new business, which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key yardstick for growth, rose 24 percent to $1.85 billion in the year ended Nov. 30, up from last year's record $1.49 billion.
OTTAWA, May 5 Canada is considering a request to ban shipments of U.S. thermal coal through ports in the Pacific province of British Columbia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, escalating a trade dispute with Washington.
PARIS, May 5 Airbus sold 25 passenger jets in April, bringing total orders for the European planemaker so far this year to 51, well behind its U.S. rival Boeing.