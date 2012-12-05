Khazanah launches up to $360 mln stake sale in AIA - IFR

HONG KONG Dec 5 Malaysia's state investor
Khazanah Nasional Bhd launched on Wednesday an up to
$360 million offering of shares in AIA Group, IFR
reported, citing a term sheet of the transaction.
Khazanah, through its Mount Swettenham Investments unit, is
offering 92.35 million AIA shares in a range of
HK$29.84-HK$30.20 each, equivalent to a discount of up to 1.2
percent to Wednesday's close, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication.
The selldown comes ahead of the expiration of a lockup on
AIA shares by American International Group this week,
when the U.S. insurer will be free to sell a stake worth $6.4
billion at current market prices.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch was hired as sole bookrunner
on the AIA stake sale.