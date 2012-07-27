UPDATE 3-AIA first-half value of new business better than expected

By Clare Baldwin
HONG KONG, July 27 AIA Group Ltd,
Asia's No.3 insurer, reported a bigger-than-expected increase in
the value of new business in the first half as the company
expanded sales in the region's fast-growing developing
economies.
Value of new business (VONB), a key metric in the insurance
sector that measures the future profitability of new policies,
rose 28 percent to $512 million in the first half, while margins
climbed 6.6 percentage points to 42.6 percent. AIA's net profit
gained 10 percent to $1.44 billion.
Three analysts on average had estimated AIA's VONB at $491.3
million and its net profit at $1.29 billion.
AIA, which is among the final round bidders for parts of
ING's Asian insurance business, has benefited from the
region's relatively high savings rate and growing middle class.
"They are delivering on everything they said they would:
margin expansion, volumes picking up in the second quarter with
Thailand clearly showing improvement," said Barclays' Hong
Kong-based insurance analyst Mark Kellock.
Chief Executive Mark Tucker said in a conference call that
while he expects continued volatility in the world economy, Asia
will continue to grow and he remains positive on China.
"The Asian economies will continue to move ahead with more
than sufficient force to overcome the strong headwinds from the
challenges facing the developed economies," Tucker said.
AIA would consider acquisitions if they make financial
sense, he said, declining to comment on ING.
As an insurer whose operations span Asia but do not extend
into the troubled economies of Europe or the United States, AIA
is in a strong position to buy ING's insurance assets.
AIA had $3.11 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of May
31 and has secured between $6 billion and $8 billion in
financing for a planned ING bid.
Shares in AIA have risen nearly 9 percent so far this year,
outpacing a 2 percent gain in the Hong Kong benchmark.
AIA shares climbed as much as 3.5 percent on Friday before
closing 0.2 percent lower at HK$26.75.
AIA declared an interim dividend of 12.33 Hong Kong cents,
an increase of 12 percent.