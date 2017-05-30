UPDATE 1-Ireland launches long-awaited AIB IPO in fresh milestone

* First stake in bank could raise about 3 billion euros
* AIB back in profit since 2014 and paying dividends
* Finance Minister says market conditions right for sale
(Adds details, further fin min quotes)
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, May 30 Ireland launched its long-awaited
initial public offering of state-owned Allied Irish Banks
(AIB) on Tuesday, offering a 25 percent stake in what
is set to be one of Europe's largest bank listings since the
2008 financial crisis.
Dublin rescued the bank in a 21 billion-euro ($23.50
billion) taxpayer bailout that began in early 2009, and it has
been considering partly cashing out of its 99.9 percent stake
since last year.
A successful flotation would mark another milestone in a
dramatic turnaround from a banking and fiscal crisis that
wrecked the country's economy a decade ago. The sale could raise
about 3 billion euros, taking into account the bank's book value
of 11.3 billion euros at the end of last year.
That value has probably risen since then, after another
quarter of margin growth, its payment of a 250 million-euro
dividend this month and a further 11 percent gain in the value
of euro zone banks so far this year.
One of Ireland's two dominant banks, AIB returned to profit
three years ago. It has cut its huge stock of impaired loans by
more than two-thirds since then, and this year it became the
first domestically owned lender to restart dividends since the
crash.
"The strong progress made by AIB and current market
conditions mean that now is the right time to commence this
process," Finance Minister Michael Noonan said in a statement
announcing its intention to float.
"Today's decision is a significant step in the continued
normalisation of the state's involvement in Ireland's banking
system."
IRISH ECONOMY PLAY
Noonan added in an interview with national broadcaster RTE
that the IPO price could be "driven up a little" if Britain's
ruling Conservative party wins a strong majority in a June 8
election, giving markets a boost.
The prospectus and price range for the sale are expected to
be published days later, in mid-June, the government said.
AIB will list its shares on the Irish and London stock
exchanges and seek admission to the main markets of each. The
government said the sale was expected to be one of the United
Kingdom's largest main market IPOs of the last 20 years.
AIB management has said it has received "huge interest in
the Irish story" from investors in recent months, pitching the
bank as a rare stock market play focused almost exclusively on
the European Union's fastest-growing economy.
AIB is less exposed to Britain's exit from the EU than its
main rival, Bank of Ireland, the state's largest bank
by assets, having made just 14 percent of its pre-provision
operating profit in the United Kingdom last year.
It is also the largest provider of mortgages in the
fast-recovering Irish market, with a 36 percent share of the
market by drawdowns, although investors may be wary of a chronic
lack of housing supply that could hold the market back.
The bank has so far returned 6.6 billion euros to the state
though capital, fees, dividends and coupons.
BIGGEST TEST OF APPETITE
The sale will also represent the government's biggest test
of investor appetite for its banks. In 2015, it made 400 million
euros by refloating a quarter of the far smaller permanent tsb
on the stock market.
After a 2008 property collapse, Ireland pumped 64 billion
euros into its banks, the most expensive rescue in the euro zone
at almost 40 percent of annual economic output. It expects to
turn a profit on the half given to the three surviving banks.
The government will use the funds to cut around 1.5 percent
from a national debt that at 200 billion euros is still among
the highest in the euro zone by most measures, resisting
opposition party calls to spend the proceeds on infrastructure
projects.
The deal will include a retail offering for those willing to
invest at least 10,000 euros and a greenshoe or over-allotment
option, meaning the size of the IPO could rise to 28.75 percent
if demand proves higher than expected following AIB's debut.
The government also added some additional protection last
month when it issued a warrant allowing it to subscribe for as
much as 9.99 percent of the bank's stock if the share price
doubles 10 years after the floatation.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Davy Stockbrokers
and Deutsche Bank are acting as global coordinators
for the sale. Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Goodbody
Stockbrokers, JPMorgan and UBS are the
bookrunners.
($1 = 0.8936 euros)
(Editing by Jane Merriman, Larry King)