UPDATE 2-Allied Irish Banks plans to raise up to $3.7 bln in milestone IPO

(Adds detail, background, advisers)
By Padraic Halpin and Dasha Afanasieva
DUBLIN/LONDON, June 12 Allied Irish
Banks(AIB) plans to raise up to 3.3 billion euros ($3.7
billion) when it sells a 25 percent stake on the Dublin and
London stock markets in the biggest test yet of investor
appetite for Irish banks.
The initial public offering (IPO) is set to be one of
Europe's largest bank listings since the 2008 financial crisis
and the proceeds could extend to 3.8 billion euros if the
over-allotment option is exercised fully.
With a price range between 3.90 euros and 4.90 euros, the
deal is targeting a similar valuation to that of Bank of Ireland
, the state's largest bank by assets.
A source close to the deal said the range was based on a
price to book value multiple of between 0.82 and 1.03. Bank of
Ireland trades at a multiple of 0.9.
The Finance Ministry said the long-awaited stake sale
remains on track despite the Conservative party losing its
majority in Thursday's UK election.
Finance Minister Michael Noonan had previously said the
price could be driven up if the party, which still won the most
seats, secured a convincing majority.
"Market conditions remain favourable and I am encouraged by
the strong level of interest shown by investors in the offering
to date," Noonan said in a statement.
Dublin rescued the bank in a 21 billion euro taxpayer
bailout that began in early 2009 and has been considering
cashing out some of its 99.9 percent stake since last year.
One of Ireland's two dominant banks alongside Bank of
Ireland, AIB returned to profit three years ago and has since
cut its huge stock of impaired loans by more than two thirds
become the first domestically owned lender to restart dividends
since the financial crisis.
AIB will list its shares on the Irish and London stock
exchanges and seek admission to the main markets of each. The
government said the sale is expected to be one of the largest
IPOs on the UK's main market in 20 years.
AIB is less exposed to Britain's departure from the European
Union than bigger rival Bank of Ireland, having made only 14
percent of last year's pre-provision operating profit in the UK.
However, the IPO prospectus said that Brexit could result in
an increase in the level of non-performing loans held by banks
across Ireland, including AIB, while demand for new loans could
decline.
Ireland's substantial stock of non-performing loans, mostly
extended for house purchases just before the bursting of
Ireland's property bubble in 2008, amounts to 17.5 percent of
total lending.
At the end of 2016 AIB's 14.2 billion euros of
non-performing loans accounted for 22 percent of its gross loan
book. That compares with 9.6 percent at Bank of Ireland.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Davy and Deutsche
Bank are global coordinators for the AIB offering.
($1 = 0.8929 euros)
(Additional reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Greg
Mahlich and David Goodman)