UPDATE 2-Allied Irish Banks CEO leaving to run NAB's UK business

By Padraic Halpin and Matt Scuffham

DUBLIN, Jan 19 Allied Irish Banks (AIB) Chief Executive David Duffy is stepping down to take over National Australia Bank's troubled British business which he will try to revive ahead of a planned sale or stock market listing.

Duffy will take over as CEO at National Australia Bank's Clydesdale Bank within the next few months, NAB said, as it looks at ways to leave Britain after years of poor performance and high charges to compensate customers for mis-selling.

The announcement of Duffy's departure from AIB comes just a week after the Irish government appointed advisers to kick off the sale of its shares. Duffy joined AIB at the end of 2011 and has guided the 99-percent state-owned bank back to profit.

NAB, Australia's fourth-biggest lender by market value, said in October it had made an exit from Britain an "absolute priority" and was looking at options including a sale or initial public offering.

Duffy will need to get the business into strong enough shape to attract investors in an already crowded market.

Virgin Money, TSB and OneSavings Bank listed last year and the British government is also selling its shares in Lloyds Banking Group.

New bank Aldermore is expected to revive plans to list on the London Stock Exchange this year.

Clydesdale's appeal to investors has been hit by he cost of writing off property loans which turned sour and charges for mis-selling loan insurance and complex hedging products.

"It does need a tidying up and presenting in a better form. It's not as though investors don't have choice in terms of picking up challenger banks," said Shore Capital analyst Gary Greenwood.

AIB SALARY CAP

NAB paid 420 million pounds ($635 million) for Clydesdale Bank in 1987 and 900 million pounds for Yorkshire Bank three years later.

The business has around 300 branches and industry sources say it provides 2-3 percent of small business lending in Britain and about three percent of personal current accounts.

British lawmakers and regulators are keen for smaller banks to challenge the dominance of Britain's biggest five lenders, which have about 83 percent of personal current accounts and make nine out of 10 business loans.

Duffy will remain in position at AIB to support the board in identifying his successor with his final departure date to be agreed, the bank said.

Bank executives in Ireland are subject to a government-imposed salary cap of 500,000 euros ($678,600) and Duffy took a pay cut as part of bank-wide wage reductions, reducing his salary to 425,000 euros last year.

Ireland's finance minister, Michael Noonan, who last week appointed Goldman Sachs to advise on the sale of AIB, said he would be consulting with AIB Chairman Richard Pym in the coming days to put in place a process to recruit a new CEO.

The appointment of an adviser last week marked a stepping stone in Ireland's bid to begin to recover the 21 billion euros spent on rescuing the country's second-largest bank by assets.

While no transaction is expected until the second half of 2015, the timing is likely to be an unwelcome development in the sales plan, Merrion Capital analyst Ciaran Callaghan said.

Ireland increased its valuation of its AIB investment to 13.3 billion euros at the end of last year. It will need to sell the bank at a significantly higher value for the state to break even on its 21 billion euros investment.

Ireland increased its valuation of its AIB investment to 13.3 billion euros at the end of last year. It will need to sell the bank at a significantly higher value for the state to break even on its 21 billion euros investment.

Noonan believes the state can recover the full amount over time and Duffy has said the best way to do so would be through a number of sales over a number of years.