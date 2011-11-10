UPDATE 1-Ireland's AIB cuts mortgage rate after gov't pressure

(Adds reaction from gov't)

DUBLIN Nov 10 Allied Irish Banks (ALBK.I) will cut the variable rate of interest it charges on its home loans by a quarter of a percent, it said on Thursday, after the government threatened to pass legislation forcing lenders to pass on ECB rate cuts.

Executives from AIB, effectively nationalised last year, and Bank of Ireland (BKIR.I), in which the government has a 15 percent stake, told Prime Minister Enda Kenny in a face-to-face meeting on Wednesday that they wouldn't pass on the ECB's recent 25 basis point rate cut due to their high funding costs.

Facing public anger at the banks' refusal, which comes after the state spent 63 billion euros keeping the sector afloat, the government said it would consider legislating to force their hand. [ID:nL6E7M962W]

In a statement on Thursday, the government said it welcomed AIB's decision.

Local lenders have been increasing rates on standard variable mortgages to compensate for losses on tracker mortgages that automatically follow changes in the ECB rate. Such tracker products account for over half of all Irish mortgages and are a strain on the banks due to their high cost of funding and the low ECB rate.

AIB had previously said that it had not passed on two 25-basis-point hikes in the ECB rate earlier this year.

The Irish central bank has warned that increases in variable rates may be pushing up home loan arrears.

Some 55,000 mortgages are more than 90 days in arrears and another 70,000 have had repayment terms relaxed, according to a report by a government-appointed group last month. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)