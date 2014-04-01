GSK's ViiV unit adds new HIV drug to AIDS patent pool

LONDON, April 1GlaxoSmithKline's AIDS
drugs business is to add one of its latest HIV medicines to a
patent pool - cutting its future price for developing countries
and pooling intellectual property rights.
ViiV Healthcare, which is majority owned by the British
drugmaker, said the agreement covered dolutegravir, a new
antiretroviral medicine, for use in both adults and children
with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that causes AIDS.
The move is a further victory for the new Medicines Patent
Pool (MPP), which is trying to convince major drugmakers around
the world to share rights to important medicines for developing
countries with makers of cheap generic drugs.
"Dolutegravir is an innovative HIV therapy, and we will be
working closely with generic manufacturers over the next few
years to make it available to those most in need as quickly as
possible," the MPP's executive director Greg Perry said in a
statement announcing the agreement.
ViiV's move comes just two months after the European
Medicines Agency approved dolutegravir for adults and
adolescents aged 12 to 18, and eight months after the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration's approval of the drug.
Around 3.4 million children worldwide are infected with HIV,
but less than a third of them have access to AIDS drugs.
Treating HIV in children is challenging because many drugs are
not adapted for paediatric use.
ViiV - which is owned 76.5 percent by GSK, 13.5 percent by
Pfizer and 10 percent by Shionogi - only signed up to
the patent pool after lengthy negotiations.
Dominique Limet, ViiV's chief executive officer, said the
drugmaker now recognised how much difference new AIDS drugs
could make in places where funds and healthcare resources are
scarce, and said the deal on dolutegravir was part of ViiV's
"ongoing commitment to improving access and delivering
innovation in the areas of highest unmet need".
The MPP is a United Nations-backed group that was launched
in 2010 by the UNITAID health financing system, which is funded
by a levy on airline tickets.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)