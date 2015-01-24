Gates sees "miracle" tools for AIDS by 2030 in vaccine and drugs

DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 24 Two new tools to
fight AIDS should be available by 2030 in the form of a vaccine
and new intense drug treatments, ending most cases of a disease
that has killed millions in the past 30 years, Bill Gates said.
The Microsoft founder, whose philanthropic
foundation has poured millions of dollars into medical research,
told the World Economic Forum in Davos the "two miracles" were
within reach in the coming years.
"We're pretty optimistic in this 15-year period we will get
those two new tools," Gates told a session late on Friday.
A vaccine is seen as pivotal in preventing new infections
among susceptible populations, while new kinds of intense drug
treatments should do away with the need for life-long pills, he
said.
Gates, whose Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation plays a major
role in funding medical research, is also optimistic about the
fight against malaria, where work on a vaccine is more advanced
than for AIDS.
GlaxoSmithKline filed the world's first malaria
vaccine for approval in July last year.
"We won't see the end of AIDS," Gates told the forum. "But
both for malaria and AIDS we're seeing that the tools that will
let us do 95 to 100 percent reduction, those tools will be
invented during this 15-year period."
Bill and Melinda Gates predicted in their annual letter on
the work of their foundation this week that the lives of people
in poor countries would improve faster in the next 15 years than
at any other time in history.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Crispian Balmer)