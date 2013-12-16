AIG to sell aircraft leasing business in $5.4 bln deal

Dec 16 U.S. insurer American International Group Inc said it would sell its aircraft-leasing business to AerCap Holdings NV in a deal valued at about $5.4 billion.

The deal for International Lease Finance Corp (ILFC) includes $3 billion in cash and 97.56 million newly issued AerCap common shares, AIG said on Monday.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2014.