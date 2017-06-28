版本:
AIG shareholders approve $9.58 mln for ex-CEO's 2016 compensation

June 28 American International Group Inc shareholders on Wednesday approved the company's 2016 compensation for executives, including the insurance giant's former chief executive, Peter Hancock.

Shareholders at the annual meeting in New York voted to award Hancock a total compensation of $9.58 million for 2016, including a $1.6 million base salary, longer-term incentive pay in stock worth more than $7.8 million and additional funds.

Hancock was not awarded a cash bonus for his work last year, after the company's dismal financial performance roiled shareholders.

In May, AIG named Brian Duperreault as its new chief executive officer, selecting a protege of former CEO Hank Greenberg and an industry veteran known for his turnaround expertise. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in New York; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
