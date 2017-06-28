UPDATE 3-AIG CEO may reduce buybacks, focus on acquisitions

(Adds additional comments)
By Suzanne Barlyn and Aparajita Saxena
June 28 American International Group Inc's
new chief executive Brian Duperreault said on Wednesday
the company would likely slow the pace of share buybacks and
instead spend on acquisitions.
"I'd love to find great additions to the company. I think
the important thing is that we look at companies that can make
us better," Duperreault told reporters in an interview after the
company's annual general meeting in New York.
To meet the objective, AIG would slow the pace and frequency
of share buybacks, which have been part of the company's
two-year turnaround plan launched last year by former CEO Peter
Hancock. AIG's goals under the plan have included returning $25
billion of capital to investors by year-end.
AIG, which has been the target of activist investors led by
billionaire Carl Icahn, has returned $18.1 billion to
shareholders through buybacks since announcing the plan.
"The likelihood we can continue the pace of share buybacks
is low because there are other things I can use the money on,"
Duperreault said. "My job is to figure out what’s the best use
of the capital and I want a balance," Duperreault said.
AIG named Duperreault, 70, as its CEO in May, selecting a
protege of former CEO Hank Greenberg and an industry veteran
known for his turnaround expertise.
The company's shareholders on Wednesday approved 2016
compensation for executives, including former CEO Hancock, who
said on March 9 that he would depart once the board found a
replacement, citing a lack of confidence among directors and
investors.
Shareholders voted to award Hancock a total compensation of
$9.58 million, including a $1.6 million base salary, longer-term
incentive pay in stock worth more than $7.8 million and
additional funds.
Hancock was not awarded a cash bonus for his work last year,
after the company's dismal financial performance roiled
shareholders.
AIG, the largest U.S. underwriter of commercial property and
casualty policies, reported a better-than-expected first-quarter
operating profit in May, helped by investment returns and cost
cuts.
Duperreault plans to look for acquisitions and business
opportunities that would boost AIG's underwriting strengths and
revenues, he said.
While some of AIG's businesses have potential to increase,
there is less chance of growth in AIG's commercial business,
Duperreault said.
The so-called "middle market," or medium-sized companies,
could provide some opportunities, Duperreault said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in New York and Aparajita Saxena
in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Bernard Orr and
Meredith Mazzilli)