公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 7日 星期五 03:14 BJT

UPDATE 5-AIG launches AIA sale to help fund $5 bln buyback

* AIA selldown comes two days after lock-up expiry
    * Shares offered at 2.1 pct discount-1.7 pct premium range
    * Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs lead AIA selldown
    * Analyst says size of sale and buyback disappointing


    By Elzio Barreto and Fiona Lau
    HONG KONG, Sept 6 American International Group
Inc launched a widely expected sale of a stake in its
former Asian unit AIA, providing the insurer with
funding to help repurchase up to $5 billion of its stock from
the U.S. government.
    While the U.S. Treasury has not yet announced another share
sale, its latest lockup expired early this month, meaning an
offering would potentially bring the government's investment
below the 50 percent mark for the first time. The Treasury on
Thursday declined to comment on the potential for any upcoming
sales.
    AIG's shares fell sharply in early trading, even as the rest
of the insurance sector rallied, though they pared losses by
late afternoon. One analyst said the news was "meaningfully
below both our and consensus expectations."
    AIG's sale of up to $2 billion of AIA Group Ltd shares comes
two days after a lock-up period on such a sale expired, but is
only about a quarter of the $7.6 billion stake the U.S. insurer
owned and could have sold. AIG sold $6 billion worth of AIA
shares in March.
    AIA, Asia's third-largest insurer, was spun out of its
parent company in October 2010, when AIG Chief Executive Robert
Benmosche oversaw the company's listing in Hong Kong after a
failed takeover offer from Prudential Plc. 
    Since the listing, AIA's shares have soared about 34 percent
and become a top choice of fund managers looking to benefit from
growing wealth in Asia and booming demand for insurance and
other financial products.
    AIA has built a sprawling and successful business across the
region, with an army of hundreds of thousands of agents. In July
it reported better-than-expected first-half results, with net
profit climbing 10 percent to $1.44 billion. 
    
    PREMIUM SURPRISE
    AIG is offering about 600 million shares in a range of
HK$25.75 to HK$26.75 each, equivalent to a discount of 2.1
percent and a premium of 1.7 percent to AIA's Thursday close of
HK$26.3 ($3.39), a term sheet of the deal showed. It is
restricted from selling the remaining $5.6 billion stake for
three months, the term sheet noted.
    The partial sale surprised some Hong Kong bankers and
investors, who expected the company to dispose of its entire
stake. It was also unusual for AIG to offer the shares at a
premium, when block trades normally come at a discount to
attract investors.
    "At the end of the day, this is small compared to AIG's
overall holding, and so it doesn't remove much of the overhang,"
said Kenneth Yue, an analyst at CCB International in Hong Kong.
    Benmosche said in May AIG would sell its shares in AIA in
September, once the lockup expired, but early in August he told
an analyst conference call he was looking for the right time and
the right price to sell the stake.
    The AIA transaction comes amid a slump in equity deals in
Asia-Pacific, where volumes so far in 2012 are down 33 percent
to $98.2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
    Deal-starved bankers in Hong Kong jostled for a role in the
AIA sale, looking for a boost to their league table rankings. 
Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs were hired to
jointly manage the $2 billion block sale, the term sheet showed.
 
    
    AIG PUSHING BUYBACKS
    Since a 2008 bailout that swelled to $182 billion, AIG has
worked to shed business units and pay back the U.S. government.
    The U.S. Treasury in August reduced its stake in AIG to 53
percent with the sale of nearly $6 billion worth of shares for
$30.50 per share.
    The shares fell 0.9 percent to $34.48 in late-afternoon
trading, well off their morning lows. The stock is nearly 50
percent higher for the year.
    In a statement, AIG said its board had authorized $5 billion
in buybacks, solely from the Treasury, which replaces all other
authorizations. The company noted there was no guarantee the
government would conduct an offering.
     "The sale of only a partial stake of AIA and only $5
(billion) of potential buybacks leaves us underwhelmed, and we
expect the stock will come under considerable pressure given the
much lower-than-expected buybacks from Treasury near-term,"
Sterne Agee analyst John Nadel said in a note to clients.
    At current prices, assuming AIG used the entire $5 billion,
the government's stake would be reduced to around 44 percent.
After an early 2011 recapitalization, the Treasury held 92
percent of the company, a position it has reduced with four
subsequent sales.
    AIG is funding only part of the buyback with the AIA
proceeds because of ample capital elsewhere to pay for the rest.
In early August the company had more than $11 billion in parent
company liquidity, which analysts expect to be largely devoted
to buying the government out of the stock.

