AIG board 'actively engaged' in search for new CEO -chairman

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
April 3 American International Group Inc's board of directors is "actively engaged in the process of identifying the right individual to serve" as the insurance company's chief executive, its chairman wrote in a letter to shareholders on Monday.
AIG's board and management "believe strongly that we are on the right strategic path" and expect to "gain the benefit" of actions the insurer took in 2016 with a "significantly improved risk profile and more efficient cost base," wrote Douglas Steenland, AIG's non-executive chairman of the board, in a letter that accompanied the insurer's 2016 annual report. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.