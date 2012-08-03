版本:
AIG looking for right time to sell AIA, ILFC - CEO

Aug 3 American International Group Inc is looking for the right time and the right price to sell its stake in the Asian insurer AIA Group Ltd, Chief Executive Bob Benmosche said on Friday.

On a conference call with analysts, Benmosche also said AIG still intends to take its airplane leasing business ILFC public, but "the markets have not been very receptive."

