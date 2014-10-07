Ex-U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner defends AIG bailout

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 7 Former U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner on Tuesday defended the government's rescue of
American International Group Inc in September 2008,
saying the action was necessary to prevent the country from
plunging into a possible second Great Depression.
Geithner's comments came in testimony he provided in the
trial of a lawsuit brought by Hank Greenberg, AIG's top
executive from 1968 to 2005, who contends the terms of the
government $85 billion loan to AIG cheated its shareholders.
Greenberg's lawyer, star litigator David Boies, spent much
of Tuesday morning introducing emails Geithner wrote and
received when he served as president of the New York Federal
Reserve in the chaotic days around the initial bailout offer.
Many of the emails were sent from other New York Fed
officials after midnight, underscoring the round-the-clock
effort the government undertook to contain the 2008 financial
crisis.
Boies also read aloud, in Washington federal court, comments
Geithner made in his book about AIG's deteriorating condition
and the consequences the company's collapse could have on the
broader financial system.
"It sounds like you are quoting me," Geithner said on
multiple occasions after hearing a passage from Boies, who cited
the book with enough frequency that the judge overseeing the
case asked if he should go get his own copy at Barnes & Noble
.
Geithner, who appeared relaxed during his more than three
hours on the stand, did attempt to walk back some comments he
had made in the past about the AIG bailout, including statements
that the insurance company's shareholders had been "effectively
wiped out" and that the government had essentially
"nationalized" AIG.
That was "not the most precise language," he said, to
laughter in the courtroom.
Geithner is expected to continue his testimony on Tuesday
afternoon.
