UPDATE 1-Ex-U.S. Treasury Secretary Geithner defends AIG bailout

(Adds details from afternoon testimony, background)
By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON Oct 7 Former U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner on Tuesday defended the government's rescue of
American International Group Inc in September 2008,
saying it was necessary to prevent the country from plunging
into a second Great Depression.
Geithner's comments came in testimony in the trial of a
lawsuit brought by Hank Greenberg, a major AIG shareholder until
the bailout and the company's chief executive until 2005. He
contends the terms of the government $85 billion loan to AIG
cheated its shareholders.
While few legal experts expect Greenberg's lawsuit to be
successful, it has served to reopen a fraught chapter in
American economic history and the outcome could shape how
regulators respond to future crises.
Greenberg's lawyer, star litigator David Boies, spent much
of Tuesday morning introducing emails Geithner wrote and
received that discussed AIG's deteriorating condition when he
served as president of the New York Federal Reserve in the
chaotic days around the initial bailout offer.
Many of the emails were sent by other New York Fed officials
after midnight, underscoring the round-the-clock effort the
government undertook to contain the 2008 financial crisis.
Boies has sought to portray the government as making ad hoc
decisions that unfairly punished AIG and is arguing that the
terms the New York Fed required as part of the bailout,
including a nearly 80 percent stake in the company, were
illegal.
Later on Tuesday, Geithner later testified that some of the
terms, including the high interest rate, were in part based on a
proposal from JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs
Group Inc, but he said he could not remember analyzing
the basis for the interest rate. The proposal came from a term
sheet for a possible private sector rescue, but that rescue
never materialized.
The exchange grew testier as the afternoon wore on, as Boies
tried to push Geithner to say the Fed had worked to avoid an AIG
shareholder vote in connection with the rescue, or that
regulators had failed to follow up on legitimate private sector
efforts to help AIG. Geithner responded that he did not know
about efforts related to shareholder votes and that he would
have seriously considered any realistic proposals from private
investors.
Greenberg through his Starr International Co, which was
AIG's largest shareholder with a 12 percent stake, sued in 2011
seeking more than $25 billion in damages.
"EFFECTIVELY WIPED OUT"
Geithner took the stand on the seventh day of the trial, one
day after his predecessor as Treasury secretary, Hank Paulson,
told the same courtroom that AIG shareholders were singled out
for punishment but that such terms were necessary to protect
against others taking reckless risks.
On Tuesday, Boies spent time reading aloud comments Geithner
made in a book he wrote about the 2008 financial crisis called
"Stress Test," focusing on the consequences AIG's collapse could
have on the broader financial system.
"It sounds like you are quoting me," Geithner said on
multiple occasions after hearing a passage from Boies, who cited
the book with enough frequency that the judge overseeing the
case asked if he should go get his own copy at Barnes & Noble
.
The trial is unfolding before Judge Thomas Wheeler of the
U.S. Court of Federal Claims in Washington, who will decide the
case.
Geithner, who appeared relaxed but whose answers grew
shorter and more deliberate later in the afternoon, did attempt
to walk back some comments he had made in the past about the AIG
bailout, including statements that the insurance company's
shareholders had been "effectively wiped out" and that the
government had essentially "nationalized" AIG.
That was "not the most precise language," he said, to
laughter in the courtroom.
Geithner is expected to continue his testimony on Wednesday,
when government lawyers will have an opportunity to question
him.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)