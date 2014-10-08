Geithner: AIG losses were exceptional compared with other firms

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 8 Former U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner defended the 2008 bailout of American
International Group Inc for a second day on Wednesday,
struggling at times to respond to increasingly contentious
questions about the government's efforts to rescue the insurance
company as it stood minutes from bankruptcy.
The questions came in the second week of trial in a lawsuit
brought by Hank Greenberg, a major AIG shareholder until the
bailout and the company's chief executive until 2005. He
contends the terms of the government $85 billion loan to AIG,
which was extended in exchange for a nearly 80 percent stake in
the company, cheated its shareholders.
A lawyer for Greenberg, David Boies, pressed Geithner
Wednesday morning with questions about the extent of the
government's control of the company and whether his team at the
New York Fed had assessed whether AIG had taken imprudent risks.
The questions came after Geithner spent Tuesday describing
the bailout as necessary to avert a second Great Depression.
The exchange on Wednesday grew so heated that at one point
when Geithner asked if he could clarify one point, and Boies
told him he could but that it would likely generate more
questions. Geithner responded: "let's not, then."
Boies has sought to portray the government as punishing AIG
shareholders with the terms of the loan without providing any
basis for how it arrived at the punishment.
On Wednesday he introduced transcripts, essay drafts and
emails in which Geithner seemed to suggest the government had
forced losses on AIG shareholders "proportionate to the mistakes
of the firm" but that the government had not undertaken any
specific analysis to determine what exactly those mistakes were.
On Wednesday Geithner said the government had forced losses
on the shareholders of other financial institutions but that AIG
was unique in the scale of the problems it faced relative to
rival insurance companies and other financial institutions.
He also said that while his team undertook extensive efforts
to assess the scale of the losses and liquidity issues that AIG
faced in September 2008, they could not go back and assess the
exact impact of each decision management had made that may have
contributed to the losses.
"There's that thing about hindsight and stuff," Geithner
said, to laughter in the courtroom.
The lawsuit won class action status in May 2013. Citing an
estimate by Boies that "tens of thousands" of shareholders might
be affected, a judge said "class certification is by far the
most efficient method of adjudicating these claims."
A lawyer for the U.S. Department of Justice is expected to
cross-examine Geithner for much of Wednesday afternoon.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)