UPDATE 1-Geithner: NY Fed unsure until last minute about AIG loan

WASHINGTON Oct 8 Former U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner defended the 2008 bailout of American
International Group Inc for a second day on Wednesday,
struggling at times to respond to increasingly contentious
questions about the government's efforts to rescue the insurance
company as it stood minutes from bankruptcy.
The questions came in the second week of trial in a lawsuit
brought by Hank Greenberg, a major AIG shareholder until the
bailout and the company's chief executive until 2005. He
contends the terms of the government $85 billion loan to AIG in
September 2008, which was extended in exchange for a nearly 80
percent stake in the company, cheated its shareholders.
A U.S. Justice Department lawyer on Wednesday afternoon
elicited testimony from Geithner that the New York Fed did not
determine until the last minute that it had the authority to
provide AIG a loan that could be fully secured.
We were "trying to do something we didn't normally do," he
said.
Geithner described how he believed the terms of the loan,
which included a high interest rate, were necessarily harsh and
tougher than potential private terms, so that they could not be
viewed as attractive to other institutions facing similar
circumstances.
While few legal experts expect Greenberg's lawsuit to be
successful, it has served to reopen a fraught chapter in
American economic history and the outcome could shape how
regulators respond to future crises.
In the trial's morning session, a lawyer for Greenberg,
David Boies, pressed Geithner with questions about the extent of
the government's control of the company and whether his team at
the New York Fed had assessed whether AIG had taken imprudent
risks.
The questions came after Geithner, who served as president
of the New York Fed at the time of the rescue, spent Tuesday
describing the bailout as necessary to avert a second Great
Depression.
The Wednesday morning questioning of Geithner grew so heated
that at one point when Geithner asked if he could clarify one
point, Boies told him he could but that it would likely generate
more questions. Geithner responded: "let's not, then."
Boies has sought to portray the government as punishing AIG
shareholders through the loan terms without providing any basis
for how it arrived at the punishment. Government officials have
in part been hamstrung by years of public statements about the
bailout, some of which contradict each other.
On Wednesday Geithner was confronted with emails and other
documents in which he described the government as taking on
extraordinary, unprecedented risks with its loans to AIG, and
interviews in which he said the loan was relatively low risk.
Boies also introduced transcripts, essay drafts and emails
in which Geithner seemed to suggest the government had forced
losses on AIG shareholders "proportionate to the mistakes of the
firm" but that the government had not undertaken any specific
analysis to determine what exactly those mistakes were.
Geithner defended himself by saying the government had
forced losses on the shareholders of other financial
institutions but that AIG was unique in the scale of the
problems it faced relative to rival insurance companies and
other financial institutions.
He also said that while his team undertook extensive efforts
to assess the scale of the losses and liquidity issues that AIG
faced in September 2008, they could not go back and assess the
exact impact of each decision management had made that may have
contributed to the losses.
"There's that thing about hindsight and stuff," Geithner
said, to laughter in the courtroom.
The lawsuit, which is being tried in the Court of Federal
Claims in Washington, won class action status in May 2013.
