版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 25日 星期四 01:36 BJT

Ex-AIG CEO Benmosche downplays Buffett challenge - Bloomberg TV

Sept 24 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc isn't AIG's biggest competitor and AIG handles all its rivals in a very effective way, former AIG Chief Executive Robert Benmosche told Bloomberg TV.

"I think his last ten years is not as good as his first 20 years - but...when you get big it's hard to continue to grow," said Benmosche, who currently serves as an adviser to the insurer. (bloom.bg/1sXDBie)

The AIG-Berkshire rivalry heated up last year when AIG decided to stop signing new reinsurance contracts with Berkshire due to competitive reasons.

The decision came after Berkshire poached senior AIG executives, and Buffett said he planned to expand his company's commercial insurance operations that compete with AIG.

Benmosche, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2010, sped up his exit from AIG after he learnt in May that he had nine months to a year to live. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐