Ex-AIG CEO Benmosche downplays Buffett challenge - Bloomberg TV

Sept 24 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
isn't AIG's biggest competitor and AIG handles all its
rivals in a very effective way, former AIG Chief
Executive Robert Benmosche told Bloomberg TV.
"I think his last ten years is not as good as his first 20
years - but...when you get big it's hard to continue to grow,"
said Benmosche, who currently serves as an adviser to the
insurer. (bloom.bg/1sXDBie)
The AIG-Berkshire rivalry heated up last year when AIG
decided to stop signing new reinsurance contracts with Berkshire
due to competitive reasons.
The decision came after Berkshire poached senior AIG
executives, and Buffett said he planned to expand his company's
commercial insurance operations that compete with AIG.
Benmosche, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2010, sped up
his exit from AIG after he learnt in May that he had nine months
to a year to live.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)