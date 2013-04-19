版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 19日 星期五 21:18 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. appeals court says AIG lawsuit vs Bank of America belongs in state court

April 19 * U.S. appeals court says American International Group Inc $10 billion

lawsuit versus Bank of America Corp belongs in state court, not

federal court -- ruling * 2nd U.S. circuit court of appeals rules in favor of AIG in saying lawsuit

belongs in New York state court * 2nd circuit says lower court was wrong to keep case in federal court
