BRIEF-AIG seeks to void NYS insurance licensing requirements, sues Lawsky

April 3 American International Group Inc : * Sues nys financial services superintendent benjamin lawsky over insurance

licensing requirements -- court filing * Seeks to halt state's effort to enforce insurance law against the company

over activities by its former unit alico * Says New York has threatened to begin proceedings to recoup substantial

monetary penalties based on alico's alleged unlicensed marketing of foreign

insurance products * Seeks court order that New York insurance law's licensing requirements are

unconstitutional * Says its lawsuit follows recent $50 million fine by New York against Metlife

Inc * Says lawsky trying to impose "catch-22" by forcing businesses that want to

market foreign insurance products, involuntarily to also issue insurance to

New York residents, in order to be licensed
