BRIEF-AIG seeks to void NYS insurance licensing requirements, sues Lawsky

April 3 American International Group Inc :
* Sues nys financial services superintendent benjamin lawsky
over insurance
licensing requirements -- court filing
* Seeks to halt state's effort to enforce insurance law against
the company
over activities by its former unit alico
* Says New York has threatened to begin proceedings to recoup
substantial
monetary penalties based on alico's alleged unlicensed
marketing of foreign
insurance products
* Seeks court order that New York insurance law's licensing
requirements are
unconstitutional
* Says its lawsuit follows recent $50 million fine by New York
against Metlife
Inc
* Says lawsky trying to impose "catch-22" by forcing businesses
that want to
market foreign insurance products, involuntarily to also
issue insurance to
New York residents, in order to be licensed