2012年 11月 19日

BRIEF-NY Fed wins dismissal of ex-AIG CEO Greenberg's lawsuit

Nov 19 American International Group Inc : * Federal reserve bank of New York wins dismissal of former American

International Group Inc CEO maurice greenberg's $25 billion lawsuit

-- court ruling

