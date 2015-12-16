版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 17日 星期四 05:56 BJT

AIG sets $3 bln share repurchase program

Dec 16 American International Group Inc said on Wednesday that its board had authorized a $3 billion share repurchase plan.

The new program brings AIG's remaining share buyback authorization to about $4.3 billion, the company said. (Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐