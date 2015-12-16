AIG sets $3 bln share repurchase program

BRIEF-PPG acquires automotive refinish coatings company Futian Xinshi
* PPG acquires automotive refinish coatings company Futian Xinshi
Dec 16 American International Group Inc said on Wednesday that its board had authorized a $3 billion share repurchase plan.
The new program brings AIG's remaining share buyback authorization to about $4.3 billion, the company said. (Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Voyager Therapeutics announces updates from phase 1b trial of vy-aadc01 for advanced parkinson's disease
* Amaya provides updated full year 2016 guidance and related highlights; announces retirement of chief financial officer