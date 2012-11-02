AIG says will focus on managing debt rather than buybacks

BRIEF-Blackbird Energy increases financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 mln
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
Nov 2 American International Group Inc will focus on managing its debt coverage ratio rather than share buybacks now that the Federal Reserve has become the company's primary regulator, Chief Executive Bob Benmosche said on Friday.
On a conference call with analysts, Benmosche said the Federal Reserve has begun to oversee AIG as its primary regulator, a function related to the small savings and loan that AIG owns.
* Bayer to publish more details on Wednesday (Adds details on stake, background on Monsanto financing)
* Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd's revenue from operations for year through Feb, likely fell short with growth of 9% to roughly 334 billion yen - Nikkei