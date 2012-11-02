版本:
AIG says will focus on managing debt rather than buybacks

Nov 2 American International Group Inc will focus on managing its debt coverage ratio rather than share buybacks now that the Federal Reserve has become the company's primary regulator, Chief Executive Bob Benmosche said on Friday.

On a conference call with analysts, Benmosche said the Federal Reserve has begun to oversee AIG as its primary regulator, a function related to the small savings and loan that AIG owns.

