AIG CEO apologizes for comments equating bonus criticism and lynching

NEW YORK, Sept 24 The head of insurer American
International Group apologized for a "poor choice of
words" on Tuesday after coming under fire for equating criticism
of banker bonuses with the lynching of African-Americans in the
Deep South.
Outrage over bonuses paid to bankers "was intended to stir
public anger, to get everybody out there with their pitch forks
and their hangman nooses, and all that - sort of like what we
did in the Deep South [decades ago]. And I think it was just as
bad and just as wrong," Chief Executive Bob Benmosche was quoted
as saying in an interview in The Wall Street Journal.
His words provoked a sharp reaction.
"Simply outrageous. AIG should disavow statement now,"
tweeted Benjamin Lawsky, the superintendent of the New York
Department of Financial Services.
Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, a Maryland Democrat, called for
Benmosche to resign.
"I find it unbelievably appalling that Mr. Benmosche equates
the violent repression of the African American people with
congressional efforts to prevent the waste of taxpayer dollars,"
Cummings said in a statement.
Benmosche later apologized for the remarks.
"It was a poor choice of words. I never meant to offend
anyone by it," Benmosche said in a statement.
Thousands of people, mainly African-Americans and primarily
in the South, were beaten, hanged and killed in the 19th and
20th centuries by racist mobs.
In contrast, government officials and activists criticized
banks and other financial institutions that handed out bonuses
during the financial crisis, despite a still-shaky economy and
many of the banks' own roles in causing the economic meltdown
beginning in 2008.