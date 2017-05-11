UPDATE 3-AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault CEO - WSJ

(Adds Breakingviews link)
May 11 American International Group is
planning to name former company executive Brian Duperreault as
chief executive, the Wall Street Journal reported late on
Wednesday.
Duperreault and AIG are working out the final details of his
employment contract, and an announcement could come as early as
Thursday, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
matter. (on.wsj.com/2q5lcZV)
Duperreault is the head of Hamilton Insurance Group.
Hamilton Insurance Group did not respond to a Reuters
request for comment outside regular business hours. AIG
spokesman Jon Diat declined to comment.
AIG CEO Peter Hancock said in March he would step down, a
decision taken after the insurer's poor financial performance
frustrated shareholders and the board of directors.
Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn, AIG's
fourth-largest shareholder, had cheered Hancock's departure.
Hancock was to remain CEO until AIG named a successor.
(Reporting by Sangameswaran S and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sunil Nair and Sai Sachin Ravikumar)