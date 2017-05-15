UPDATE 4-AIG lures industry veteran Duperreault as CEO with sweet package

(Adds details about Attune technology, analyst quote)
By Suzanne Barlyn
NEW YORK May 15 American International Group
Inc on Monday named an insurance industry veteran as its
new chief executive officer, luring him from the firm he started
with a lucrative financial package that includes buying a big
piece of his company.
In hiring Brian Duperreault, who is 70, AIG is giving into
the demands of billionaire investor Carl Icahn, AIG's fourth
largest shareholder, who has been pushing for changes at the
insurer.
Duperreault's appointment caps more than two months of
uncertainty for shareholders after outgoing CEO Peter Hancock
announced in March he would step down, citing a lack of
confidence from the board and investors.
"Very pleased the AIG board is finally making some of the
much-needed changes we've been advocating the last 18 months,"
Icahn tweeted.
AIG's shares were up 0.7 percent at $61.42 in afternoon
trading.
AIG said it will pay as much as $40 million to free
Duperreault from a noncompete agreement with Hamilton Insurance
Group Ltd, the firm he founded and ran, in addition to a $16
million annual pay package.
AIG also agreed to buy Hamilton's U.S. business, a
technology-driven group of insurance companies, for $110
million, and create a partnership with an affiliate of
quantitative investment firm Two Sigma to expand its data mining
and analytics.
A growing number of insurers are embracing data mining to
help price products more effectively and better assess and
manage risks.
Last year, AIG, Hamilton and Two Sigma collectively invested
in Attune, a startup that helps insurance brokers and agents
quickly offer quotes and finalize policies for small commercial
businesses. Its technology relies on public data, like whether a
restaurant passed health inspections, as well as Two Sigma's
private data.
"Putting data science and technology to work in our industry
has been on my agenda for some time," Duperreault said in a
statement.
AIG announced a partnership with Hamilton's reinsurance
business as well. The companies described it as a deal that
could spark "material premium growth" for Hamilton Re, and
provide AIG with a fresh source of reinsurance capital.
Bermuda-born Duperreault spent many years at AIG earlier in
his career, becoming a protégé of former longtime CEO Hank
Greenberg. After leaving AIG in 1994, Duperreault built a
reputation as an expert in growing small companies and righting
troubled ones.
He built ACE Group Inc from a small outfit to a global
operation, then launched a successful turnaround as president
and CEO at Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc before founding
Hamilton.
Duperreault's age suggests he may only stay at AIG for three
to five years, several recruiters said in interviews. The
company is nearly three-quarters through a turnaround plan that
he will guide to completion while grooming a successor, they
said.
"Brian is uniquely qualified to lead AIG at this important
time," Douglas Steenland, chairman of AIG's board, said in a
statement. "He is a hands-on leader who has consistently
delivered strong bottom-line results."
AIG's turnaround plan was intended to trim the New
York-based insurer through divestitures, improve its financial
performance and return $25 billion in capital to shareholders.
The company has already put more than $18 billion toward that
goal, and its board authorized another $2.5 billion stock
repurchase plan last month.
Hancock, the previous CEO, developed the plan partly in
response to demands from Icahn, who had wanted to split the
company into three parts.
AIG reported poor fourth-quarter results in February,
prompting Hancock to step down, and analysts and investors
wondered whether the breakup idea was under consideration again.
However, at an event on Monday for investors, Duperreault said
it is off the table.
"I didn't come here to break the company up," he said. "I
came here to grow it."
Duperreault's appointment could test whether possible
internal candidates for the CEO job will stay.
The most prominent was Rob Schimek, CEO of AIG's commercial
insurance unit, who joined the company in 2005 as its chief
financial officer.
Industry sources describe Schimek, age 52, as capable and
accomplished, though he lacks Duperreault's turnaround
experience. During his time at AIG, he has been credited with
helping ink reinsurance pacts with Swiss Re AG and Berkshire
Hathaway Inc to offset long-term risks on U.S. commercial
insurance policies.
A spokesman for Schimek was not immediately available to
comment.
Analysts are now bracing for a management shakeup.
"We expect the incoming CEO to announce further changes in
management ranks, especially in the corporate finance and
commercial lines areas," JPMorgan analyst Jimmy Bhullar wrote in
a report on Monday.
(Additional reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe and Meredith Mazzilli)