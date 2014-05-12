AIG narrows CEO search to two internal candidates - WSJ

European shares firm as earnings, M&A back in play
LONDON, April 25 Deal-making and earnings underpinned European stock markets on Tuesday as focus shifted back to fundamentals and away from politics, for now.
May 12 American International Group Inc's search for its next chief executive has narrowed down to two internal candidates, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Peter Hancock and Jay Wintrob have emerged as the likely candidates to succeed Chief Executive Robert Benmosche, who said that he plans to step down early next year, the Journal reported. (link.reuters.com/red39v)
The new CEO could be named as early as September, the paper reported.
Hancock is the head of AIG's global property-casualty business, while Wintrob leads the life-insurance and retirement business.
AIG spokesman Jon Diat said the board was evaluating both internal and external candidates.
The chances of an external candidate leading AIG after Benmosche look slim unless Hancock and Wintrob fall out of favor, the Journal report said. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
April 25 Canada's Teck Resources Ltd , North America's largest producer of steelmaking coal, reported a surge in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, lifted by significantly higher prices for the commodity, and increased prices of zinc and copper.
SYDNEY, April 25 Copper reversed early losses in Asia on Tuesday to trade higher on the back of strong regional equities markets that broadened investor appeal for cyclical assets such as industrial commodities.