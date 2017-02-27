版本:
2017年 2月 28日 星期二 02:48 BJT

AIG looks at penalizing or ousting CEO over turnaround plan -WSJ

Feb 27 American International Group Inc's directors are discussing whether to penalize or oust Chief Executive Peter Hancock over a major setback in the insurance firm's turnaround plan, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Fifteen directors are expected to debate on various potential actions at a board meeting in early March, the report said. (on.wsj.com/2lYNS53)

The goals for AIG's restructuring plan include returning $25 billion to shareholders and becoming a "leaner, more profitable and focused insurer" by trimming its property and casualty business and shedding unwanted assets.

AIG could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
