AIG considering Brian Duperreault as new CEO - CNBC

BRIEF-Uber says NY driver refund figure is in "tens of millions of dollars"
* Uber spokesman says "a driver who has done a trip in the last 90 days will receive a direct deposit within a week from when they fill out the form"
April 20 American International Group Inc is considering former company veteran Brian Duperreault, who heads Hamilton Insurance Group, as its new chief executive, CNBC said, citing a media report.
Former CEO Peter Hancock decided to step down after coming under pressure from shareholders and the insurer's board, following poor financial performance.
Duperreault oversaw the turnaround of Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc after the 2008 financial crisis.
AIG said it does not comment on rumors, when contacted. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA bounced back slightly on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting, after falling up to 10 percent on concerns the company's role in a corruption scandal could affect its funding prospects.
* UEX announces that ed boney is no longer chief financial officer (CFO") of company