AIG's board denies CEO 2016 cash bonus after dismal earnings

April 13 American International Group Inc's
board of directors declined to award Chief Executive
Officer Peter Hancock a cash bonus for his work last year, after
the company's dismal financial performance roiled shareholders,
according to a proxy filing on Thursday.
He did receive his salary and a longer-term incentive in
equities that will start to pay out in 2019.
The insurance company's board has also re-nominated Samuel
Merksamer, who represents billionaire Carl Icahn, to serve on
the board for another term. Merksamer, who exited the activist
investor's firm, Icahn Capital, a unit of Icahn Enterprises LP,
last year, would continue as Icahn's representative, according
to the proxy filing.
