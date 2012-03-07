Crooks admit to horseplay with AIG, Deutsche cash

NEW YORK, March 7 A former executive for
American International Group Inc and Deutsche Bank
and her ex-husband have admitted they defrauded both
companies to help support their horse farm, U.S. prosecutors
said on Wednesday.
The former executive, Heidi Walker, and then-husband, Peter
Pfabe, were criminally charged 18 months ago in a scheme in
which they extracted more than $450,0000 from Deutsche Bank and
AIG between November 2002 and March 2008 for "editing services
for investment commentary" or "client investment management
survey."
Federal prosecutors said that instead they were illegally
extracting money for the couple's Field Pointe Farm in Salt
Point, New York, under the guise of two sham companies. Walker
was formerly a managing director of both AIG Global Investment
Group and Deutsche Asset Management.
Walker, 47, and Pfabe, 52, pleaded guilty to one charge of
conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud in U.S. District
Court on Tuesday, according to a statement by the office of the
Manhattan U.S. attorney on Wednesday.
Lawyers for Walker and Pfabe could not immediately be
reached for comment.
Walker and Pfabe each face maximum sentences of five years
in prison. Under their plea agreements with the government, they
are also required to pay restitution to the victims of their
offenses and to each forfeit $200,000, prosecutors said.
Sentencing was scheduled for June 28.
A spokesman for AIG declined to comment and a spokesman for
Deutsche Bank also declined to comment.
The case is U.S. vs Walker et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 10-cr-00977.