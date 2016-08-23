AIG in talks to sell Lloyd's insurance business to CPPIB-WSJ

Aug 23 American International Group Inc
is in early talks to sell Lloyd's of London Ltd's
insurance operations to Canada Pension Fund (CPPIB), the Wall
Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
If the deal comes through, it could fetch the insurance
conglomerate hundreds of millions of dollars in proceeds, the
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2bfo1gj)
CPPIB is also in talks to buy a related reinsurance company
based in Bermuda, the WSJ reported.
AIG declined to comment while CPPIB could not be immediately
reached.
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)