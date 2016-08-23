UPDATE 1-AIG in talks to sell Lloyd's insurance business to CPPIB-WSJ

(Adds background, CPPIB declining to comment)
Aug 23 American International Group Inc
is in early talks to sell Lloyd's of London Ltd's
insurance operations to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
(CPPIB), the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
If the deal comes through, it could fetch the insurance
conglomerate hundreds of millions of dollars in proceeds, the
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2bfo1gj)
CPPIB is also in talks to buy a related reinsurance company
based in Bermuda, the WSJ reported.
AIG and CPPIB declined to comment.
AIG, the largest commercial insurer in North America, has
been cutting jobs and trying to restructure its business as part
of a sweeping overhaul promised to shareholders to fend off
activist investor Carl Icahn, who had urged the company to break
into three.
The insurer said last week that it would sell its
mortgage-guaranty unit to Arch Capital Group Ltd for
about $3.4 billion.
The CPPIB, which manages Canada's national pension fund, had
said earlier this month that Britain's decision to leave the
European Union had curbed gains in its investments during the
latest quarter would create more uncertainty down the line.
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta and Savio D'Souza)