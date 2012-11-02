版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 2日 星期五 20:59 BJT

AIG would like to pay dividend in 2013 - CEO

Nov 2 Insurer American International Group Inc would like to pay a dividend in 2013 if it could, subject to discussions with regulators, Chief Executive Bob Benmosche said on Friday.

On a conference call with analysts, Benmosche reiterated that AIG's priority for 2013 will be managing its coverage ratio with the hope of ultimately raising its credit ratings.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐