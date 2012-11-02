AIG would like to pay dividend in 2013 - CEO

BRIEF-Blackbird Energy increases financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 mln
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
Nov 2 Insurer American International Group Inc would like to pay a dividend in 2013 if it could, subject to discussions with regulators, Chief Executive Bob Benmosche said on Friday.
On a conference call with analysts, Benmosche reiterated that AIG's priority for 2013 will be managing its coverage ratio with the hope of ultimately raising its credit ratings.
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
* Bayer to publish more details on Wednesday (Adds details on stake, background on Monsanto financing)
* Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd's revenue from operations for year through Feb, likely fell short with growth of 9% to roughly 334 billion yen - Nikkei