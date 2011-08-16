Fairholme AIG stake will not trigger rights plan

* Held 103.2 million shares at June 30

* 5.4 pct stake spread among various entities

* Fairholme remains second-largest holder

By Ben Berkowitz

NEW YORK, Aug 16 Fairholme Capital Management increased its stake in bailed-out insurer AIG (AIG.N) past the 5 percent threshold in the second quarter, though the position will not trigger a shareholder rights plan that AIG established to preserve valuable tax assets.

Fairholme, which was already AIG's largest shareholder after the U.S. government, held 103.2 million shares as of June 30, according to a quarterly holdings statement filed on Monday.

Based on American International Group's July 29 share count, that would represent a stake of 5.44 percent. In theory, someone crossing a 5 percent stake could trigger a rights plan, established in March, designed to prevent any shareholder from acquiring control of the company.

If any one shareholder did cross that line, AIG said at the time, it could conflict with certain change-of-control provisions under U.S. Internal Revenue Service rules. That could in turn restrict AIG's ability to use its accumulated tax losses to offset future profits.

Those tens of billions of dollars in deferred tax assets are highly valuable -- in the second quarter alone, AIG booked more than $500 million in net profit from releasing some of the assets. Because of them, the company will effectively not pay tax for years.

But Fairholme said the plan was not triggered by its holdings.

"No legal entity owns more than five percent," Fairholme head Bruce Berkowitz said Tuesday by e-mail via a spokeswoman.

Even if a single Fairholme entity had crossed the line, the rights plan would not be automatically triggered. AIG's board would have to decide to activate the plan, a move it would not be expected to take until a shareholder was closer to actually achieving control of the company.

An AIG spokesman declined comment. (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz, editing by Dave Zimmerman)