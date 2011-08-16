Fairholme AIG stake will not trigger rights plan

* Held 103.2 million shares at June 30
* 5.4 pct stake spread among various entities
* Fairholme remains second-largest holder
By Ben Berkowitz
NEW YORK, Aug 16 Fairholme Capital Management
increased its stake in bailed-out insurer AIG (AIG.N) past the
5 percent threshold in the second quarter, though the position
will not trigger a shareholder rights plan that AIG established
to preserve valuable tax assets.
Fairholme, which was already AIG's largest shareholder
after the U.S. government, held 103.2 million shares as of June
30, according to a quarterly holdings statement filed on
Monday.
Based on American International Group's July 29 share
count, that would represent a stake of 5.44 percent. In theory,
someone crossing a 5 percent stake could trigger a rights plan,
established in March, designed to prevent any shareholder from
acquiring control of the company.
If any one shareholder did cross that line, AIG said at the
time, it could conflict with certain change-of-control
provisions under U.S. Internal Revenue Service rules. That
could in turn restrict AIG's ability to use its accumulated tax
losses to offset future profits.
Those tens of billions of dollars in deferred tax assets
are highly valuable -- in the second quarter alone, AIG booked
more than $500 million in net profit from releasing some of the
assets. Because of them, the company will effectively not pay
tax for years.
But Fairholme said the plan was not triggered by its
holdings.
"No legal entity owns more than five percent," Fairholme
head Bruce Berkowitz said Tuesday by e-mail via a spokeswoman.
Even if a single Fairholme entity had crossed the line, the
rights plan would not be automatically triggered. AIG's board
would have to decide to activate the plan, a move it would not
be expected to take until a shareholder was closer to actually
achieving control of the company.
An AIG spokesman declined comment.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz, editing by Dave Zimmerman)