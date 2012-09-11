AIG CEO: Could look at dividend next year

Sept 11 The U.S. Treasury's sell-off of its position in American International Group is happening sooner than expected, and the company may be in a position to consider a dividend by next summer, Chief Executive Bob Benmosche said on Tuesday.

In an interview on CNBC, Benmosche also said AIG was likely to close or sell its bank unit, a small operation whose ownership means AIG will be regulated as a savings and loan holding company by the Federal Reserve.