Gen Re, AIG retrial set for early 2013

* Conn. trial set to start Jan. 22
* Convictions were tossed out last August
BOSTON Feb 29 Four former executives of
reinsurer General Re and a former executive of insurer AIG
will face an early 2013 retrial on criminal fraud
charges, according to an order from the federal judge overseeing
their case.
The order, entered Tuesday by Judge Vanessa Bryant of U.S.
District Court in Connecticut, set a Jan. 22, 2013 retrial for
Ronald Ferguson, Robert Graham, Christian Milton, Elizabeth
Monrad and Christopher Garand.
Prosecutors have accused the five of engineering a sham
transaction in 2000 that let AIG inflate its loss reserves
without transferring risk.
They were previously convicted and sentenced to prison, but
the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed their convictions
last year and ordered a new trial, citing errors by the
presiding judge at the original trial.
Gen Re is a unit of Berkshire Hathaway. Ferguson
was Gen Re's chief executive and Monrad was chief financial
officer. Garand and Graham also worked there. Milton was an
executive at AIG.